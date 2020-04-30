ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Office on Saturday said that Pakistan strongly condemns the recent drone attack launched by Houthi militants on King Abdullah Airport in Jazan region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, causing injuries to people and damage to property.

Foreign Office, in a statement, said that such attacks not only violate the international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Pakistan calls for immediate cessation of these attacks.

Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity, the statement added.