LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,257,188. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,087 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 955 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,770 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,480 in Sindh 5,632 in KP, 931 in Islamabad, 739 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 462,295 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 435,512 in Punjab 175,584 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,058 in Islamabad, 34,326 in Azad Kashmir, 33,069 in Balochistan and 10,344 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,827,048 coronavirus tests and 44,557 in the last 24 hours. 1,185,749 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,644 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.14 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 63,046,740 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 493,575 in last 24 hours. 32,723,061 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 604,451 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 89,719,686 with 1,052,572 in the last 24 hours.