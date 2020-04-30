PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior leaders will address the public meeting.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been granted permission to hold public meeting in Karachi on October 17 in memory of Karsaz tragedy, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, District South, the permission to hold a public meeting at Bagh Jinnah Ground in front of Mazar-e-Quaid on October 17 was granted at the request of the PPP Karachi leadership.

It is worth mentioning here that the Karsaz incident occurred on October 18, 2007 when the then PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan after 9-year self-exile.

Just few hours after landing, Bhutto’s homecoming rally was hit by twin blasts when her motorcade reached the Karsaz intersection on Shahrah-e-Faisal. Bhutto remained unharmed in the attack, but more than 150 including women and children died, and hundreds sustained injuries.

