Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said all development work would be completed on time.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday reviewed development work in the National Assembly constituency NA-125 in Lahore. Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Usman Younis was also with him.

The minister and the commissioner reviewed sewerage, cleanliness, encroachments, beautification of gardens, transport and other matters in the constituency.

Present on the occasion were Tariq Sana Bajwa, Javed Akram, Mian Ali Rasheed, WASA, LWMC, PHA, MCL, Assistant Commissioner City and other officials. The officials presented a report to the health minister about the development work in NA-125.

Dr Yasmin said that the purpose of calling up all in commissioner s office was to find workable solution to longstanding issues of the constituency. She said that the administration would take action against encroachments in NA-125.

She mentioned that the transport issue was being resolved on priority and all development would be completed on time. "We have reviewed various proposals to improve sewerage system as it is one top priority item" she said.

