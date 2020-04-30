3.2 Magnitude earthquake jolts sibi and adjoining areas

QUETTA (Dunya News) – An earthquake hit Balochistan’s Sibi city and its adjoining areas on Friday.

According to the sources, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the intensity of the quake was recorded 3.2-magnitude at Richter scale. The depth of the earthquake was recorded 10 kilometres with the epicentre of 88 kilometres off northeast.

The epicenter was reported 82 kilometers northeast of Sibi, according to the epicenter information center.

After the quake, panic spread among the people as they came out of their houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

No casualty or damage was reported.