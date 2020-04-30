ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday has said that a campaign has been started in schools for vaccination of children aged twelve and above against coronavirus.



Briefing the media persons in Islamabad, the special assistant said mobile teams will be visiting the educational institutions for this purpose.



He said Saturday has been fixed for the vaccination of the children in schools. Similarly, the last weeks of October and November have been fixed for the vaccination of students in their institutions.



He once again made it clear that the approved vaccines were safe, hence, the parents should not hesitate from getting their children vaccinated. He said this is important not only to ensure their uninterrupted studies but also take the country towards normalcy.



The special assistant said complete vaccination of children aged twelve and above by 30th November has been made mandatory.



Dr Faisal Sultan said the decision of allowing the schools to resume normal classes from Monday has been taken in view of decrease in Covid-19 cases.



He expressed satisfaction that the vaccination campaign was moving forward smoothly. He said that about sixty three million people had so far been fully or partially vaccinated.