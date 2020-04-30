ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday has alleged Sindh government of leaving the people at the mercy of flour mafia.

He told that Punjab sells 20kg flour in Rs1100 while citizens in Sindh are forced to purchase 20kg flour in Rs1400. Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunhwa (KP) have already released wheat, he added.



Farrukh Habib further accused Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of facilitating hoarders.

Earlier, Farrukh Habib said, “People who are criticizing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance should apologize as looting is favorite hobby of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).”



Talking to media persons, he said that opposition leaders are suspects in NAB cases and leadership of PML-N laundered money and made assets abroad. These people want to make NAB a failed institution, he added.



The state minister also claimed that government through the ordinance, has empowered the parliament by handing over the matter to parliamentary committee.