Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri in IIOJK

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri in Islamabad district.

The unarmed Kashmiri, Pervez Ahmad was killed when Indian Central Reserve Police Force personnel of 40 battalion fired on his vehicle at Monghal Bridge area of the district.

The Indian paramilitary forces fired on his vehicle and killed him inside the car, an eyewitness told media men.

Meanwhile, a grenade was lobbed towards bunker of Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Safakadal area of Srinagar city which hit the netting of the bunker and exploded on the roadside, without causing any damage to human life.

However, windowpanes of a private vehicle were damaged in the blast, the officials said.