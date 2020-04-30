LHC stops administration from blocking roads during local cricket matches

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has stopped the provincial administration from blocking roads during local cricket matches.

During the hearing on a plea filed by Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi, chief traffic police officer, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive officer and others appeared in the court.

A report was also presented before the judge, stating that over 1.5 million cars get stuck when the authorities block 50 percent traffic.

On the other hand, in the National T-20 Cup, two matches will be played in the tournament at Lahore today.

In first match, Central Punjab will take on Northern at 3 in the afternoon while the second match will be played between Southern Punjab and Sindh at 7:30 p.m.