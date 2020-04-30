Met office predicts dry weather in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar while hot and dry in Jammu and Partly cloudy, dry is likely to prevail in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta twelve, Gilgit ten, Murree fourteen and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade.