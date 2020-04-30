Pakistan reports 912 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 26 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,256,233. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,058 on Friday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 912 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

462,155 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 435,040 in Punjab 175,358 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,983 in Islamabad, 34,316 in Azad Kashmir, 33,040 in Balochistan and 10,341in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,782,491 coronavirus tests and 45,619 in the last 24 hours. 1,184,527 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,761patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.99 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 62,076,090 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 592,095 in last 24 hours. 31,632,731 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 637,489 received their second dose in last 24 hours.



The number of total administered doses has reached to 87,741,079 with 1,190,424 in the last 24 hours.