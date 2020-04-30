Antonio Thursday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and damages to properties

UNITED NATIONS (Dunya News) - United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and damages to properties resulting from the deadly earthquake that hit parts of the Balochistan province, saying UN was ready to help Pakistan deal with the situation.

In his message on Twitter Antonio Guterres said “I m deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by Thursday s earthquake in Pakistan. My thoughts are with all who have been affected.”

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York that “Our condolences to the victims and our sympathy to the families of the victims, as we’ve said we have told the authorities, we are ready to help.”

The spokesman said, “We are in touch with the national authorities of provincial authorities. At this point it does not look, they are requesting any international help, but we know that Pakistan has an effective emergency disaster system.”

“We are obviously ready to help, and ready to help mobilize international help, should that be needed or requested,” the spokesman added.

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Harnai and adjoining areas in the early hours of Thursday, killing and injuring a number of people.

