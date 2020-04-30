After his election as Senator, Shaukat Tarin will be made the federal minister.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to get Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin elected as senator, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan with senior party leaders, but so far no senator has offered to resign.

According to sources, it has been decided to elect Shaukat Tarin as a senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tarin will be made an advisor on completion of his legal term as a federal minister.

Sources said that after his election as Senator, he will be made the federal minister. On the other hand, Hamad Azhar could also be given temporarily given additional portfolio if need be.

Sources further said that Tarin will not be able to head various important committees after becoming the advisor and will not be eligible to chair other cabinet committees including ECC, under the constitution.

The prime minister can appoint any unelected person as federal minister expires and Tareen s six month term will end on October 16.