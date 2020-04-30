Imran Khan said govt was providing incentives and subsidies along with reduction in food prices.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan has low inflation compared to other countries.

He said this while presiding over a Core Committee meeting of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). During the meeting, the committee was given detailed briefing on Afghanistan situation.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan is trying to bring together the international community for peace and stability in Afghanistan, while the international community must come ove forward to meet the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.

The meeting was also apprised about giving the right to vote to overseas and i-voting.

Imran Khan said that overseas Pakistanis must be given the right to vote at all costs.

The prime minister said that has lower inflation than other countries, adding that Pakistan was also providing incentives and subsidies along with reduction in food prices.