KARACHI (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi chapter on Thursday launched investigation into assets of Sindh Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned record of the PPP provincial minister and his front man from Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The text of the letter said that the NAB investigation a corruption investigation against Hassan Ali Sharif is underway. The anti-graft agency also summoned assets details of Mukesh Chawla and his family members.

According to the letter, the Bureau has also summoned record of Deputy Director Admin Excise and Taxation Waheed Sheikh and his family members.

On the other hand, the SECP has presented record of the PPP leader’s properties to the anti-graft watchdog.