LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday has paid a visit to different areas in Lahore.

According to details, the CM visited Bhati Gate, Data Darbar, Mazang and other localities.

He reprimanded deputy commissioner and officials of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) over unsatisfactory measures to ensure cleanliness.

On the occasion, the CM has clarified that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. All the concerned departments have to work hard for cleanliness of the metropolis, he directed.