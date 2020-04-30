Opposition has criticized the government over promulgation of the NAB ordinance.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that people who are criticizing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance should apologize as looting is favorite hobby of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to media persons, Farrukh Habib said that opposition leaders are suspects in NAB cases and leadership of PML-N laundered money and made assets abroad. These people want to make NAB a failed institution, he added.

The minister also claimed that government through the ordinance, has empowered the parliament by handing over the matter to parliamentary committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Maleeka Ali Bukhari said opposition is criticizing the ordinance without even reading its draft. She said government has devised a comprehensive ordinance to promote accountability in the country.

She said if opposition is ready to make some rational recommendations then government is ready to incorporate their suggestions.

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on said that extension in term of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is not only illegal but has malicious intent.

PPP Chairman, in a tweet, said that selected government wants to continue victimization of opposition while ensuring Prime Minister Imran Khan, his family, government and cronies continue to be immune from accountability especially after Pandora Papers.

PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that government gave itself a NRO by promulgating NAB ordinance.

Talking to media persons along with other PML-N leaders, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said now its proven that Chairman NAB works for Prime Minister Imran Khan and now the anti-graft watchdog cannot question government over wheat, sugar, petroleum products and medicine scandals.