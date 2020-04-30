KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that extension in term of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is not only illegal but has malicious intent.

PPP Chairman, in a tweet, said that selected government wants to continue victimization of opposition while ensuring Prime Minister Imran Khan, his family, government and cronies continue to be immune from accountability especially after Pandora Papers.

President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2021 paving way to extend the tenure of anti-graft watchdog.