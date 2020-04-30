Now NAB cannot question purchase of most expensive LNG: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that government gave itself a NRO by promulgating National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance.

Talking to media persons along with other PML-N leaders, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said now its proven that Chairman NAB works for Prime Minister Imran Khan and now the anti-graft watchdog cannot question government over wheat, sugar, petroleum products and medicine scandals.

The PML-N leader said that the ordinance is to hide corruption of billions of rupees. Now NAB cannot question purchase of most expensive LNG, people who were named in Pandora Papers, cabinet members and people who stole billions of rupees from public.

Criticizing President, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Arif Alvi is always ready to sign anything presented before him.