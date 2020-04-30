ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The United States (US) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will land in to Pakistan today (Thursday) on a two-day visit from October 7 to October 8.
Deputy Secretary of State is scheduled to hold important meetings with key personalities in Pakistan to discuss ways to strengthen ties between both the countries.
Wendy Sherman will also deliberate upon the current situation of Afghanistan with Pakistani leadership.
