LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 46 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,255,321. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,032 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,453 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,744 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,471 in Sindh 5,613 in KP, 930 in Islamabad, 739 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 461,869 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 434,647 in Punjab 175,212 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,930 in Islamabad, 34,299 in Azad Kashmir, 33,026 in Balochistan and 10,338 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,736,872 coronavirus tests and 51,343 in the last 24 hours. 1,182,894 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,934 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.82 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 62,076,090 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 592,095 in last 24 hours. 31,632,731 citizens have been have been fully vaccinated while 637,489 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 87,741,079 with 1,190,424 in the last 24 hours.