Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the performance of WAPDA.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt. Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and briefed him about the progress of various projects being executed under WAPDA including Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of WAPDA in ensuring timely implementation of the power generation and water conservation projects in the country.

PM for strengthening regional linkages with Kyrgyzstan

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to further strengthen regional linkages for the promotion of bilateral trade and commercial relations with Kyrgyzstan.

The Prime Minister was talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sardar Azhar Tariq Khanm, who called on him here.

Ambassador Azhar Tariq apprised the Prime Minister Imran Khan of the prospects of economic diplomacy with the whole Central Asian region especially Kyrgyzstan.

