Late Begum Kulsoom, Ishaq Dar also vaccinated in Pakistan after Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) – After former premier Nawaz Sharif, two more fake vaccination entries has been surfaced. Fake vaccination entries were made under Nawaz Sharif’s deceased wife Kulsoom Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar s name.

According to the records, former first lady got the corona vaccine three years after her death. The fake vaccine entries were made at separate coronavirus vaccination centres in Multan, the health department said, with the first Sinovac jab being registered on October 5, and the second dose scheduled for November 6.

Sources said that Ishaq Dar was given a fake entry of single dose vaccine CanSino vaccine. Fake entry of Ishaq Dar s vaccination was made from Multan Health Unit.

It is noteworthy here that Begum Kulsoom had passed away at a clinic in London after battling cancer — and that was back in September 2018.

Meanwhile, the case has been forwarded to FIA from the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Punjab secretary, while order of strict action against the responsible has been issued.

Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that both the fake entries have been registered from Gymnasium Melsi, Vehari and Chief Executive Office Multan.

Details of relevant vaccinators of both the centers have been sent to the cyber crime wing of the FIA. “Immediately after the news aired on the media, fake entries were identified by the Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU).

Earlier, former premier and PML-N quid Nawaz Sharif had been given third dose of COVID vaccine after two doses in Narowal.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few weeks back, fake record showed Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, received first dose of coronavirus vaccination in Lahore. False information regarding the former premier was entered at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

After Lahore, another fake coronavirus vaccine entry had been made using the CNIC Nawaz Sharif. According to the fabricated vaccine record of PML-N supremo, he was administered single-dose CanSino at Narowal Public School.

Meanwhile, fake record had also been uploaded on National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) portal. As per the entry, Nawaz Sharif has administered first jab of the Sinovac vaccine while he was due to receive the second one.

According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif was got third dose of Corona vaccine in Khairpur Tamewali area of Bahawalpur district. It added that the third dose of Sinovac was entered in the name of the PML-N quid today.

On the other hand, the series of fake entries of the former premier had become a serious issue for the Health Department. “The fake entry of COVID vaccine has been entered third time in name of Nawaz Sharif,” the Health Department said.

Nawaz Sharif s fake entry was made for the third time. According to the documents, the former premier got the Sinvoca vaccine dose on October 4 (today).