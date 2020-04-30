Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been appointed as Corps Commander Peshawar.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been appointed as Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer has been appointed as Gujranwala Corps Commander Corps and Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir has been apppointed as Quartermaster General.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed has been appointed as Karachi Corps Commander and Lieutenant General Noman Mahmood has been appointed as President National Defence University, Islamabad, while Major General Asim Malik has been promoted as Lieutenant General and appointed as Adjutant General.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum Profile

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was commissioned in the Light Anti-Tank Battalion of Punjab Regiment. He has diversified experience of command, staff and instructional assignments.

The newly-appointed DG ISI is graduate of Combined Arms Centre UK, Staff College Quetta, Advance Staff Course UK, NDU Islamabad, APCSS USA and Royal College of Defense Studies UK. He holds a Master degree from King’s College London and NDU Islamabad.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum has vast experience of command in conventional as well as sub-conventional threat environment.

He commanded an infantry brigade in South Waziristan Agency, an infantry brigade in Kurram Agency and Hangu during Op Zarbe Azb and he was IGFC Balochistan during Op Raddul Fasad.

He has been an instructor at PMA, Staff College and NDU. He has been Commandant of Staff College, Quetta. He has also been Chief of staff of 5 Corps.

His last assignment was Commander 5 Corps, Sindh. Lt Gen Anjum is keen runner and enjoys playing basketball and cricket.