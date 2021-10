RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed as Corps Commander Peshawar, ISPR said on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Lt Gen Muhammad Amir has been posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala and Lt Gen Asim Munir has been appointed as Quartermaster General.

It merits mention that Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was earlier appointed head of the country’s premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in June 2019.