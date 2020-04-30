Umer Sharif portrayed positive image of Pakistan across world: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday has said that veteran comedian Umer Sharif has portrayed positive image of Pakistan across the world.



Talking to media, the minister assured to facilitate the family of Umer Sharif after his death. He further expressed that an institution will also be named after the late artist to pay tribute.



Earlier, Sindh government had decided to honor legendary comedian Umer Sharif with a posthumous underpass named after him located on Shaheed-i-Millat Road.

The comedian passed away in Germany on Friday due to multiple ailments.



A plane carrying dead body of legendary comedian Umer Sharif reached Karachi from Germany today.



Umer’s wife Zareen Ghazal and Pakistan’s counsel general in Germany accompanied the dead body. The dead body of Umer Sharif was shifted to the mortuary of the social welfare department.



As per last wish of Umer Sharif, arrangements for his burial were being made at a graveyard in the premises of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Karachi’s Clifton.



Zareen Ghazal in a video message appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Sindh chief minister for taking interest in treatment of her husband by arranging an air ambulance. She also thanked the people for offering condolences.