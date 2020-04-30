ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to end all forms of polio in Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation with co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, the Prime Minister said the country has reported only one case of wild poliovirus this year and the progress against polio virus is positive.



Praising progress towards polio eradication, Bill Gates pledged his continued support to Pakistan’s polio program for ensuring that no child in the country is at risk of paralysis due to polio virus.



The Prime Minister and Bill Gates expressed concern regarding the health system in Afghanistan.



They discussed the importance of resumption of polio campaigns in Afghanistan to stop the disease and protect Pakistan’s recent gains towards ending polio.



Imran Khan highlighted that more than half of the population in Afghanistan was living below poverty line and in dire need of financial assistance.



He asked Bill Gates to consider providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.