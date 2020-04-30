Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours, stated Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).



According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar and Jammu while partly cloudy/dry is likely to prevail in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta and Murree fourteen and Gilgit thirteen degree centigrade.