LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 39 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,253,868. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,986 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,212 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,724 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,451 in Sindh 5,608 in KP, 930 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 461,258 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 434,139 in Punjab 175,012 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,839 in Islamabad, 34,278 in Azad Kashmir, 33,004 in Balochistan and 10,338 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,685,529 coronavirus tests and 46,477 in the last 24 hours. 1,181,054 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,079 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.60 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 61,538,995 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 583,177 in last 24 hours. 31,020,211 citizens have been have been fully vaccinated while 661,069 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 86,630,655 with 1,204,091 in the last 24 hours.