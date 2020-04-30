The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 32,030 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 10 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,030 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,153,525 people were screened for the virus till October 5 (Tuesday) out of which 10 more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that at least 31,532 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

