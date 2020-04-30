ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – After the approval of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, the draft of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance has been sent to the President.

According to the reports, the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 has been prepared. The prepared ordinance has been sent to the President Dr Arif Alvi.

According to the proposed ordinance, the President has the power to reappoint the NAB chairman on completion of his four-year term. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be consulted for the reappointment of the NAB Chairman. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to keep serving post of NAB chairman till a new chairman is appointed.

According to sources, a meeting of the legal team was held under the chairmanship of PM Imran Khan. Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan attended the meeting.

The prime minister has approved the draft NAB amendment Ordinance and the summary of which will be approved by the Cabinet through circulation. The proposed ordinance includes a provision to retain the current NAB chairman until a new chairman is appointed.

The proposed draft ordinance also includes a provision to consult the Leader of the Opposition on the appointment of NAB Chairman.

Earlier, briefing after the meeting of the federal cabinet, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that a draft ordinance had been prepared by the government for extension of NAB chairman’s tenure but there was no discussion in the cabinet on the matter today adding that opposition should change leader of the opposition in the National Assembly for consultation on the issue.

Fawad Chaudhry said that modern technology would be used in the new census in the country.

The minister said that the cabinet had also approved that next census will be held as per de-jure rules and regulations. He said rules and procedure for next census will be presented before the Council of Common Interest for approval. He said modern technology will be used in the next census, while all other organizations like NADRA will cooperate for this purpose. He said delimitation of constituencies will be undertaken in the final phase of the census.