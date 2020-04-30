Draft of new local government system should be finalized soon: CM Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high level meeting in Lahore on Tuesday and reviewed the proposed draft of Local Government System.

On this occasion, he said that draft of new local government system should be finalized soon and submitted to the cabinet for approval.

Earlier in the day, Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in progress of all areas of the country.

He stressed the need for team work to serve people of the province.

He said that the government brought improvement in administrative affairs of the province by introducing good governance.