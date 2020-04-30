MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday has demanded to hold fair and transparent elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Multan, the PML-N leader said his party has fight with no one despite facing worst political revenge. All the parties must sit together to determine the smooth direction of development for the country, he urged.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s dream of new Pakistan has shattered. He further demanded to carry out neutral investigation into the revelations made by Pandora Papers.

Earlier in the day, PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi saidthat justice demands that people who were named in Pandora Papers should be put behind bars and be treated in a similar way opposition leaders were treated.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan, while talking to media persons in federal capital, said that three years have passed but still charges against opposition are unknown as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) put people in jail first and then prepares a case against them.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif was not named in Panama Papers but still he appeared before the JIT formed to investigate the documents. Investigation of Pandora papers should be held in the similar manner, he added.

Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "Pandora Papers cannot be investigated while Prime Minister Imran Khan is in office. The cell is not formed to catch corrupts rather it is a tactic to protect mafias and cabinet members who own offshore companies."