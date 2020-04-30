ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday sad that Justice demands that people who were named in Pandora Papers to be put behind bars and be treated in a similar way opposition leaders were treated.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan, while talking to media persons in federal capital, said that three years have passed but still charges against opposition are unknown as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) put people in jail first and then prepares a case against them.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif was not named in Panama Papers but still he appeared before the JIT formed to investigate the documents. Investigation of Pandora papers should be held in a similar manner, he added.

While rejecting the cell formed by the incumbent government to investigate Pandora Papers, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that it has no value because commissions have been formed in the past but not a single one was able to release its verdict.

Earlier in the day, spokesperson of PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pandora Papers cannot be investigated while Prime Minister Imran Khan is in office. The cell is not formed to catch corrupts rather it is a tactic to protect mafias and cabinet members who own offshore companies, she added.

It merits mention that PM Imran Khan formed three-member high level investigation cell on the matter of Pandora Papers.

In a tweet, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the PM has set up a high level cell under the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to investigate the Pandora leaks. “The cell will hold everyone involved in the Pandora leaks accountable and the facts will be made public,” he said.