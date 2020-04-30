Govt decides to extend tenure of NAB Chief Justice (r) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday has decided to extend the tenure of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

According to details, the committee formed to mull over the amendment in the NAB ordinance has finalized a draft of recommendations for the appointment of anti-graft watchdog’s chairman.



The draft will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan today during an important meeting which will be attended by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and other.



After approval from the premier, the summary of the draft will be forwarded to president Arif Alvi for further process.



Earlier on Monday, the committee had met with Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and other federal minsiters in attendance.



The committee members considered the amendment in the NAB ordinance and prepared a draft.

