LAHORE (Dunya News) – Bird strike on an Istanbul-bound flight of an international airline severely damaged the plane and forced pilot to make emergency landing.

According to details, 350 passengers who were onboard have been shifted to international departures lounge and flight has been postponed for indefinite period.

The airline has urged the passengers to return to their homes; however, passengers protested at the airport and demanded accommodation at hotels.