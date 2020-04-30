PM Imran Khan had formed three-member high level investigation cell on the matter of Pandora Papers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected Pandora Papers investigation cell formed by the government.

Spokesperson of PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pandora Papers cannot be investigated while Prime Minister Imran Khan is in office. The cell is not formed to catch corrupts rather it is a tactic to protect mafias and cabinet members who own offshore companies, she added.

The PML-N leader wondered what will happen to Imran Khan when his ‘financial backers’ are caught and said that the premier always provided protection to mafias and thieves.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan formed three-member high level investigation cell on the matter of Pandora Papers.

In a tweet, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the PM has set up a high level cell under the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to investigate the Pandora leaks. “The cell will hold everyone involved in the Pandora leaks accountable and the facts will be made public,” he said.