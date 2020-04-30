LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 54 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,252,656. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,947 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,308 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,710 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,442 in Sindh 5,593 in KP, 929 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 460,748 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 433,687 in Punjab 174,841 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,801 in Islamabad, 34,253 in Azad Kashmir, 32,992 in Balochistan and 10,334 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,639,052 coronavirus tests and 48,907 in the last 24 hours. 1,178,883 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,110 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.67 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 59,565,195 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 602,074 in last 24 hours. 29,054,821 citizens have been have been fully vaccinated while 617,625 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 82,830,350 with 1,185,379 in the last 24 hours.