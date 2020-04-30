Murad Ali Shah said that 27 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 15 more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province whereas 637 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that over 15,510 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 637 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 96 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 517 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 430,505.

He said that at least 7,427 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 326 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 27 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

