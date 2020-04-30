RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the sacrifices of soldiers and officers brought peace and stability in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a ceremony was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) to honor the soldiers.

During the ceremony COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa distributed awards.

The Army Chief presented awards to the soldiers who displayed bravery in various operations while the ceremony was attended by the families of the soldiers and senior officials.

On this occasion, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that there is nothing greater than sacrificing one s life for the country, our officers and youth are the real heroes.

He said that the sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain, adding that the sacrifices of soldiers and officers brought peace and stability to the country.