Fazl said a strange game is being in the name of WikiLeaks, Panama and Pandora Leaks

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that back in 2018 general elections, the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made false promises with the country’s youth and now promises were being made with the overseas Pakistanis.

Talking to media in Peshawar on Monday, he said that Pakistanis are being trapped but our position is clear we will not give the government the right to electoral reforms.

The PDM chairman said that a strange game of WikiLeaks, Panama and Pandora Leaks was being played in the world adding that so many names came up in the Panama scandal but action was taken only against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Fazlur Rehman went on to say that many names of Prime Minister Imran Khan s kitchen cabinet were exposed in Pandora Leaks, adding that Pandora Papers leaks has exposed those who raised slogans of “Chor Chor”.