MUZAFFARABAD (Web Desk) - The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Monday reopened after 18 months closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university along with other educational institutions was closed in March 2020 due to the growing coronavirus cases and imposition of lockdown in AJK. When the lockdown was prolonged, the university adopted virtual and technology-based alternative means to save the precious time and the academic year of students.

The decision to reopen the University for on-campus classes was taken on Friday at the meeting of the heads of different departments chaired by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi at King Abdullah Campus of the university.

The meeting discussed in detail the arrangements for the resumption of physical classes and other necessary matters including Coronavirus SOPs to be adopted after the reopening of the institution. Some important administrative decisions to address the problems and issues at the newly constructed King Abdullah Campus of the university were also taken in the meeting.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi said that we are trying to address issues on a priority basis including the provision of electricity in the new campus, necessary equipment in laboratories, and a conducive environment for research work.

The Vice-Chancellor also urged the Deans of the University and the Heads of Departments to focus on launching new programs within the existing departments so that maximum educational opportunities are available to the students in fewer resources.

He said that where teachers introduce new sciences and technologies to the students, they should also focus on adhering to their moral values and building their character and personality as education is nothing without strong moral values.