Nawaz Sharif is currently residing in London.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Another fake coronavirus vaccine entry has been made using the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to the fabricated vaccine record of PML-N supremo, he was administered single-dose CanSino at Narowal Public School.

A few weeks back, fake record showed Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, received first dose of coronavirus vaccination in Lahore.

False information regarding former prime minister was entered at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital. Fake record has also been uploaded on National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) portal.

As per the entry, Nawaz Sharif has administered first jab of the Sinovac vaccine while he was due to receive the second one.