The national flag carrier will operate two flights in a week to the gulf country.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been allowed to resume flight operation to Kuwait.

Spokesperson of the airline, while thanking that Aviation Minister, CAA officials, foreign office and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait said that their efforts led to restoration of the operation.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reduced the number of flights of Kuwaiti airlines to Pakistan from October 1 after the gulf state refused to grant permission to PIA.