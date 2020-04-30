LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar-led provincial government has decided to construct Elevated Express in Lahore.



According to details, the express will provide a rapid travel through Canal Road, Jail Road, Ferozpur Road, Multan Road, Band Road to Babu Sabu Interchange.



Sources told that the project will approximately cost 45 billion rupees.