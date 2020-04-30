ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has resigned from his seat.

The PTI leader made the announcement in a post on social-networking website Twitter.

"Have sent my resignation from the National Assembly. May Allah Almighty support Imran Khan and PTI. Allah Hafiz," he stated.

Earlier, in July 2020, Aamir Liaquat had stated, “I am a helpless MNA of Karachi, unable to provide electricity to the people of my city. I cannot bear to witness the suffering and agony of Karachi’s people, as well as the lies of [K-Electric CEO] Moonis Alvi.”



He said he had asked Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to meet him so that he could present his resignation to him in person. However, the premier had rejected Aamir’s resignation. “You are an asset for Tehreek-e-Insaf, there is no need to leave anything,” the MNA quoted PM Imran in tweets.