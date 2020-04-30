LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,251,348. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,893 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,490 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,685 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,427 in Sindh 5,580 in KP, 928 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 460,111 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 433,286 in Punjab 174,671 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,733 in Islamabad, 34,234 in Azad Kashmir, 32,981 in Balochistan and 10,332 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,590,145 coronavirus tests and 52,415 in the last 24 hours. 1,177,249 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,407 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.84 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 59,565,195 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 602,074 in last 24 hours. 29,054,821 citizens have been have been fully vaccinated while 617,625 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 82,830,350 with 1,185,379 in the last 24 hours.