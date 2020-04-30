PTI leader says all assets have already been disclosed to the FBR

LAHORE (Dunya News) – After being named in Pandora Papers, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that he has same flat and company which has been declared for fifteen years.

Responding to the leak documents, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that all assets have already been disclosed to the FBR.

He further said that assets have also been declared to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the last 15 years, while every time the same company is declared as offshore leaks.

On the other hand, another global scandal same like Panama Papers unfolded as the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released Pandora Papers (Panama-2) on Sunday.

According to the reports, the Pandora Papers, an investigation uncovering financial secrets held by high-profile individuals across the world, includes the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked documents revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.

The names of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, the brother of Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, among others, with alleged links to offshore companies, are included in the Pandora Papers.

Axact’s CEO Shoaib Sheikh, Raja Nadir Pervez, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Mir Khalid Adam, some business and banking personalities have also been named in Pandora Papers.

The names of two sons of former air chief Abbas Khattak, of Hassan Latif son-in-law of Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, businessman Tariq Saeed Sehgal and wife of Lt Gen (retd) Shafaat Ullah have also been surfaced in the Pandora leaks.

Omer Bakhtyar transferred a $1 million apartment in his mother s name through an offshore company. In 2018, Omar transferred an apartment in his mother s name in the Chelsea area of London. Among the Pakistani personalities, four offshore companies have been named of Shaukat Tarin and his family.

Aleem Khan s one, Sharjeel Memon’s three, Ali Dar s two, Monis Elahi’s two, Faisal Vawda’s one offshore company has emerged.

Faisal Vawda set up an offshore company in 2012 to invest in UK properties, the Pandora Papers show. The leak documents further revealed that the son of former finance adviser to the prime minister Waqar Masood Khan co-owned a company based in the British Virgin Islands.