ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Another global scandal same like Panama Papers unfolded as the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released Pandora Papers (Panama-2) on Sunday.

According to the reports, the Pandora Papers, an investigation uncovering financial secrets held by high-profile individuals across the world, includes the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked documents revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.

The names of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, the brother of Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, among others, with alleged links to offshore companies, are included in the Pandora Papers.

Axact’s CEO Shoaib Sheikh, have also been named in Pandora Papers.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has received more than 11.9 million documents containing 2.94 terabytes worth of confidential information from service providers who helped set up and manage offshore companies and trusts in tax havens around the world.

It may be recalled that the Panama Papers released in 2016 included the names of 444 Pakistanis.

This global investigation surpassed even the Panama Papers of 2016. As many as 600 journalists and 150 media organizations from 117 countries have participated in this investigation.

According to ICIJ, the Pandora Papers project includes financial details of important personalities from 117 countries including Pakistan. Two Pakistani journalists also included in the investigation of Pandora Papers.

Pakistani names in the Pandora Papers:

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin

PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan

Federal minister Moonis Elahi

Senator Faisal Vawda

Son of PMLN’s Ishaq Dar

Sharjeel Inam Memon of PPP

Brother of Minister Industries Khusro Bakhtiar

Son of former SAPM Waqar Masood

Shoaib Shaikh of Axact

International leaders in the Pandora Papers:

Shah Abdullah of Jordan

Tony Blair, former prime minister of the UK

Qatar’s ruler

Leaders of Ukraine, Kenya, and the Czech Republic