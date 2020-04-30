Chaudhry brothers terms Pandora Papers as propaganda

LAHORE (Dunya News) – After the shocking revelation of Pandora Papers and revealing the name of PML-Q leader Monis Elahi, the Chaudhry brothers termed these documents as propaganda.

According to a statement, the Chaudhry brothers’ spokesperson calls the Pandora Papers as misleading propaganda.

He said that the files were filled with false and misleading material for political revenge, while in the past, political revenge was used for the fulfillment of nefarious aims.

The spokesman also said that in the name of so-called accountability, misleading propaganda was spread against the facts so that action could be taken against them on the basis of these baseless figures.

He further said that all the assets of Parvez Elahi and Monis Elahi have been legally declared.

On the other hand, another global scandal same like Panama Papers unfolded as the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released Pandora Papers (Panama-2) on Sunday.

According to the reports, the Pandora Papers, an investigation uncovering financial secrets held by high-profile individuals across the world, includes the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked documents revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.

The names of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, the brother of Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, among others, with alleged links to offshore companies, are included in the Pandora Papers.

Axact’s CEO Shoaib Sheikh, Raja Nadir Pervez, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Mir Khalid Adam, some business and banking personalities have also been named in Pandora Papers.

The names of two sons of former air chief Abbas Khattak, of Hassan Latif son-in-law of Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, businessman Tariq Saeed Sehgal and wife of Lt Gen (retd) Shafaat Ullah have also been surfaced in the Pandora leaks.

Omer Bakhtyar transferred a $1 million apartment in his mother s name through an offshore company. In 2018, Omar transferred an apartment in his mother s name in the Chelsea area of London. Among the Pakistani personalities, four offshore companies have been named of Shaukat Tarin and his family.

Aleem Khan s one, Sharjeel Memon’s three, Ali Dar s two, Monis Elahi’s two, Faisal Vawda’s one offshore company has emerged.

Faisal Vawda set up an offshore company in 2012 to invest in UK properties, the Pandora Papers show. The leak documents further revealed that the son of former finance adviser to the prime minister Waqar Masood Khan co-owned a company based in the British Virgin Islands.